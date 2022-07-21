Bakery chain Christine pledges all stores reopen by August 1

The chain also promised customers that all prepaid cards and vouchers, including those that expired during the recent lockdown, will be honored.

Local bakery chain Christine announced on Thursday all its stores would reopen by August 1.

Shanghai Christine Foodstuff Co was responding to recent reports that some of its stores have not yet reopened after the latest coronavirus resurgence in Shanghai.

"Although hard hit by COVID-19 since 2020, especially the pandemic resurgence in Shanghai this year, we are consistently striving to adjust and improve our business and to head back out on the growth path," the company said.

What also added to people's concerns was that the company was included on the warning list of Shanghai's single-purpose prepaid card association for its "failure to accurately transmit card issuance information or report operational information."

In response, Christine made a commitment that all prepaid cards and vouchers, including those that expired during the shutdown due to the pandemic lockdown, will be honored after the stores reopen.