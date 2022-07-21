News / Metro

PCR test history reduced in Suishenban app

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
From July 21, users can check their test results dating back to only July 6, instead of, as previously, the past three months.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0

The past record of results for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 in Shanghai's health app "Suishenban" have been greatly reduced.

From Thursday, users can now only look up their test results dating back to July 6, instead of as previously the past three months.

Some job hunters who have experienced prejudice for having been infected, with their positive PCR test results displayed in the app, told Thepaper.cn that they welcomed the change.

"My test results from May and June were shown in the app yesterday (on Wednesday), but no longer now," one said. "This means that no company will find out that I was infected at that time or treat me differently from other job applicants for this reason."

The government hasn't commented on the change yet, but it came on the back of orders and decisions at both local and state levels that prohibit prejudice against job seekers due to them having been infected with COVID-19.

On Thursday, Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, passed a strategy to promote employment. It stressed that employers are banned from terminating labor contracts with employees for the reason that they have infectious disease, or turning down job seekers on the basis that they previously have had such disease.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     