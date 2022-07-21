News / Metro

Suburban Shanghai park ticket collectors nabbed as scalpers

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Four ticket collectors at Yuehu Sculpture Park in suburban Songjiang District have been taken into custody for alleged ticket scalping activities, Shanghai police said on Thursday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Suburban Shanghai park ticket collectors nabbed as scalpers
AFP

Yuehu Sculpture Park in Shanghai's suburban Songjiang District.

Four ticket collectors at Yuehu Sculpture Park in suburban Songjiang District have been taken into custody for alleged ticket scalping activities, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

They began their illegal activities in 2019, having sold thousands of park tickets at discounts to visitors so far, police revealed.

Police in Songjiang launched their investigation recently after a resident reported that he was offered a discounted ticket by one of the park's ticket collectors.

The ticket in question was stipulated as a gift ticket given by a nearby hotel, police said.

The investigation showed that sometimes when visitors handed over their entry tickets at the gate, the four suspects kept the full intact tickets with them instead of voiding them right away by tearing off a part of the paper.

While a regular ticket for adults at the park costs 100 yuan (US$15), the suspects sold the recycled tickets to visitors who didn't have the tickets for 50 yuan to 70 yuan, police said.

The suspects even allegedly talked some visitors into getting a refund for their originally purchased tickets and then buy discounted ones from them.

The suspects have so far sold recycled tickets worth more than 400,000 yuan, police revealed.

A fifth suspect, a man surnamed Jia, allegedly purchased a part of the recycled tickets for 40 yuan each from the four and sold them at 60 yuan to 70 yuan to people who wanted to visit the park.

Jia made a profit of about 40,000 yuan in this way, according to police, who added that the five suspects could face the criminal charge of embezzlement.

Suburban Shanghai park ticket collectors nabbed as scalpers
Ti Gong

Some of the seized park tickets in the case.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     