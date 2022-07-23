Keep you cool, water park reopens after 15-day closure

The Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District reopened on Saturday after a 15-day closure resulting from the visit of a COVID-19 positive case.

The Playa Maya Water Park in suburban Shanghai's Songjiang District reopened on Saturday after a 15-day closure resulting from the visit of a COVID-19 positive case.

The park has been thoroughly disinfected, and environmental samples have been collected and tested based on COVID-19 prevention and control requirements, its operator said.

The number of visitors will be kept below 50 percent of its daily maximum capacity. Visitors will need a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours and a green health code.

The park is one of the favorite summer destinations for local citizens, especially in these dog days.

Shanghai is experiencing a new round of a heatwave after a short cool break over the past few days.

Saturday is this year's 12th solar term, dashu, or Great Heat, ushering in the hottest part of summer. The highest temperature recorded at the downtown Xujiahui weather station was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

"There is nothing cooler than water splash on such a hot day," said Huang Lili, a university student who visited the park with her friends. "It is a cool relief.

"There are not too many travel options due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many indoor venues still remain closed."

