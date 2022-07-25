News / Metro

An Ultraman universe opens at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

An Ultraman-themed park with a 12-meter-tall model of the fictional superhero and approximately 400 priceless displays has opened at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ultraman revelry for fans.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A child has a close look at the Ultraman toys.

Ti Gong

Welcome to the Ultraman world.

Fans of Ultraman flocked to a park in the Pudong New Area on Sunday as the first Ultraman-themed pavilion in the world began trial operations.

The Ultraman-themed universe came to life at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park with a 12-meter-tall model of the fictional superhero, approximately 400 priceless displays, and a nighttime music celebration as the crowd roared.

"It is like a trip back in time when I stayed glued to television day and night, watching the popular TV series and believing I was a hero battling monsters and rescuing the world like Ultraman," said Li Ming, a 37-year-old visitor.

"When I see all these familiar scenes from the TV series replicated at the park, I am both excited and moved," he said.

Ti Gong

The pavilion comprises an Ultraman-themed theater, a restaurant, display areas, and an entertainment and performance center.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children pose for photos in front of the Ultraman model

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A young boy enjoys a nighttime extravaganza at the park on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Ultraman-shaped ice cream

Ti Gong

Children play games at the interactive area.

The pavilion has an Ultraman-themed theater, a restaurant, display areas, and an entertainment and performance center. Visitors can also use interactive facilities to experience simulated shooting scenarios from popular TV series and props like control cabins.

The park offers over 20 different varieties of foods that are associated with the superhero, including ramen, curry rice, and hamburger.

At the Ultraman energy station, visitors can buy Ultraman-shaped popcorn and ice cream.

The electronic music venue Ultraman Square has put on a nighttime spectacular featuring dances, light displays, pyrotechnics, and a musical fountain.

According to Zhang Jianbin, executive president of the park, amusement parks in China are restructuring their development toward comprehensive resorts and a variety of services as a result of COVID-19.

The park will allow free entry for children with disabilities till the end of this year.

Young visitors will also receive Ultraman-themed gifts and beverages for free.

Ti Gong

Performance at the park

Ti Gong

Shopping fun

Ti Gong

Ultraman popcorn

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
