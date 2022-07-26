Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated

In March 1992, Shanghai launched its first project to revamp old lanes in the Dapuqiao area in Huangpu District. For the past 30 years, the city has renovated more than 30 million square meters of dilapidated houses, benefiting about 1.3 million families.
The relocation of the last two decrepit neighborhoods close to Jianguo Road E. has kicked off recently, signaling the completion of the renovation of decrepit old lane houses below level-two standard in downtown Shanghai.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Located in one of the most prosperous areas of Shanghai, the 67th and 68th neighborhoods close to Jianguo Road E. in Huangpu District were built in the 1920s. The attic skylight is a symbol of Shanghai's lane-style houses.
Dong Jun / SHINE
The Water Tower is a landmark of the 67th neighborhood.
Dong Jun / SHINE
The 68th neighborhood was built in 1925.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A stark contrast between the old lanes and the nearby high-rises.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A barbershop on Yongnian Road still serves neighbors.
Dong Jun / SHINE
The walkway also functions as a kitchen.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Put out a table and chair, and the sidewalk becomes a dining room.
Dong Jun / SHINE
An old man washes dishes on the roof with an under-construction office building in the background.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Mr Lu's tobacco shop has been operating on Jianguo Road E. for nearly 30 years. He hasn't signed up for relocation yet. "I will be signing soon. It (the renovation) is a good thing and a trend," he said.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Mr Du has been living in the neighborhood since the 1940s. "Having lived here for more than 70 years, I am reluctant to leave. Even though the house is old, the location is perfect and it's very convenient," he noted.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Residents study relocation policies at the office.
Dong Jun / SHINE
As of July 25, 97.92 percent of residents in the neighborhoods have agreed to the relocation.
