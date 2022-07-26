News / Metro

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated

  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
For the past 30 years, the city has renovated more than 30 million square meters of dilapidated houses, benefiting about 1.3 million families.
In March 1992, Shanghai launched its first project to revamp old lanes in the Dapuqiao area in Huangpu District. For the past 30 years, the city has renovated more than 30 million square meters of dilapidated houses, benefiting about 1.3 million families.

The relocation of the last two decrepit neighborhoods close to Jianguo Road E. has kicked off recently, signaling the completion of the renovation of decrepit old lane houses below level-two standard in downtown Shanghai.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

Located in one of the most prosperous areas of Shanghai, the 67th and 68th neighborhoods close to Jianguo Road E. in Huangpu District were built in the 1920s. The attic skylight is a symbol of Shanghai's lane-style houses.



Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Water Tower is a landmark of the 67th neighborhood.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 68th neighborhood was built in 1925.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

A stark contrast between the old lanes and the nearby high-rises.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

A barbershop on Yongnian Road still serves neighbors.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

The walkway also functions as a kitchen.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

Put out a table and chair, and the sidewalk becomes a dining room.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

An old man washes dishes on the roof with an under-construction office building in the background.



Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

Mr Lu's tobacco shop has been operating on Jianguo Road E. for nearly 30 years. He hasn't signed up for relocation yet. "I will be signing soon. It (the renovation) is a good thing and a trend," he said.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

Mr Du has been living in the neighborhood since the 1940s. "Having lived here for more than 70 years, I am reluctant to leave. Even though the house is old, the location is perfect and it's very convenient," he noted.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

Residents study relocation policies at the office.

Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated
Dong Jun / SHINE

As of July 25, 97.92 percent of residents in the neighborhoods have agreed to the relocation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huangpu
﻿
