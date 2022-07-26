Last two dilapidated lane houses in downtown Shanghai to be renovated

For the past 30 years, the city has renovated more than 30 million square meters of dilapidated houses, benefiting about 1.3 million families.

In March 1992, Shanghai launched its first project to revamp old lanes in the Dapuqiao area in Huangpu District. For the past 30 years, the city has renovated more than 30 million square meters of dilapidated houses, benefiting about 1.3 million families.

The relocation of the last two decrepit neighborhoods close to Jianguo Road E. has kicked off recently, signaling the completion of the renovation of decrepit old lane houses below level-two standard in downtown Shanghai.

