Shanghai auto exports jump 37 percent in H1

  21:06 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
Eighty-five thousand autos were exported from the Shanghai Nangang Port in the Pudong New Area, part of the Lingang Special Area.
Ti Gong

New Tesla cars wait for shipment at the Shanghai Nangang Port.

Shanghai Port's vehicle exports in the first half of this year were 556,000 units, worth 66.73 billion yuan (US$9.88 billion) – an increase of 36.7 percent and 56.2 percent year on year.

Eighty-five thousand autos were exported from the Shanghai Nangang Port in the Pudong New Area, part of the Lingang Special Area.

Apart from the auto industry, the first six months' import and export volume of processing trade also saw an increase of 19.2 percent, from the same period last year.

Equipment manufacturing, electromechanical, clothing and textiles, integrated circuits and chemical industries accounted for 25.3 percent, 12.1 percent, 11.6 percent, 10 percent and 10 percent of exports.

Reforms, such as tax cuts, logistical support and accelerated port customs clearance, will also help boost local enterprises' recovery and development post-pandemic, said customs officials.

Ti Gong

Thousands of vehicles on the Nangang Port

