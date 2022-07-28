COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 11 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 36 imported infections were also reported on Wednesday.

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections, nine imported confirmed cases and 27 imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All the patients tested positive during central quarantine.



11 local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24 from Japan.



The second to fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the United States.

The seventh patient, a Chinese, and the eighth patient, an American, arrived at the local airport on July 26 from the US.

The ninth patient is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from Australia via New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 126 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.



The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 22 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 23 the US.

The fifth and sixth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Australia via New Zealand.

The eighth to 18th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the United Arab Emirates.

The 20th to 23rd cases, Chinese departing from Singapore, and the 24th to 25th cases, Chinese departing from the UK, arrived at the local airport on July 25 from Singapore.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the US.

The 27th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from Cuba via France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 394 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and 22 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 27, of all the 148 local confirmed cases, 138 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized. A total of 635 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,884 imported cases, 4,821 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.