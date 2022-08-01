News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 9 imported infections

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no locally transmitted infections, six imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26 from the United States.

The second and third patients are both Britons who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the United Kingdom.

The fourth patient is a French native who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from France via the UK.

The fifth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from the US.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from Germany.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 162 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from New Zealand.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 28 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 29 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 31, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 147 have been discharged upon recovery and 30 are still hospitalized. A total of 648 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,915 imported cases, 4,841 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
