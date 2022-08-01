News / Metro

Shanghai streamlines customs clearance to help exporters get back on track

Exports of new-energy products grew rapidly in he first half, thanks to policy and other changes.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Customs officers inspect lithium batteries, which are waiting to be exported.

Shanghai's exports of new-energy products have grown rapidly in the first half year, local customs officials said on Monday.

From January to June, exports of electric passenger vehicles increased by 1.3 times to 24.15 billion yuan (US$3.58 billion), those of lithium-ion batteries jumped 3.2 times to 7.15 billion yuan and solar cell exports increased by 41.4 percent to 3.4 billion yuan.

Customs authorities have implemented a range of measures, such as tax cuts, logistical support and accelerated port clearance to help boost the recovery and development of businesses.

JA SOLAR Technology Co Ltd is a Fengxian-based manufacturer of photovoltaic products with 12 manufacturing bases and more than 20 branches around the world.

The sales of its Shanghai unit fell about 60 percent in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

However, the company now is recovering well thanks to help from the customs after the lockdown was lifted, with June sales hitting five times that of April.

"Benefiting from the customs tax-related policy, we expanded our market and gained more overseas orders," said the company's deputy head Lu Youjun.

"The customs officers also help us to make plans for logistics customs clearance which saves us a lot of time."

Ti Gong

Wind power generation equipment awaits export.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
