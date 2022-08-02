News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 13 imported infections

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 29 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no locally transmitted infections, eight imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24 from Japan.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The third patient is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on July 26 from the United Kingdom via France.

The fourth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 28.

The fifth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on July 30 from Canada.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from the United States.

The eighth patient is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 134 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived in another Chinese province on July 22 from the US. The infection was quarantined at home after arriving in Shanghai on July 30.

The second and third cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 30 from Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 127 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 29 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 1, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 151 have been discharged upon recovery and 26 are still hospitalized. A total of 648 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,923 imported cases, 4,851 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
