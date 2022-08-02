News / Metro

Clinic provides hope for children with learning disabilities

The clinic has treated more than 1,500 children with learning disabilities since it opened two years ago.
An outpatient clinic at Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai focusing on the treatment of children's learning disabilities has recently garnered a lot of attention on social media, leading some netizens to wonder if kids will become straight-A students after treatment there.

Treatments take place every Thursday afternoon and are always fully booked. The clinic has treated more than 1,500 children with learning disabilities since it opened two years ago, ThePaper reported, citing Zhu Daqian, doctor in charge of the service and director of the hospital's psychology department.

Zhu said the disabilities are likely caused by a child's neural development, mental blocks and other negative cultural or environmental factors that can lead to emotional problems, family conflicts and adverse perceptions among teachers.

Combined with drug therapy, about 70 percent of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, benefit from treatment, Zhu said.

Children with neurodevelopmental disorders require staged rehabilitation training, which is most beneficial if undertaken when kids are in kindergarten.

Since 2016, the hospital has worked with teachers at local elementary schools to educate them about learning disorders.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Follow Us

