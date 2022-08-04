COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local asymptomatic patients, 17 imported infections

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, two local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

2 local asymptomatic infections

Both infections tested positive in central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24 from Japan.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from Singapore.

The third patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on July 27 from Denmark.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Japan.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The sixth patient, a Chinese, and the seventh patient, a Singaporean, arrived at the local airport on August 1 from Singapore.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from Cameroon via France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from New Zealand.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The fourth and fifth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from France.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from Nigeria via France.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from Spain.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 223 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 22 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 3, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 156 have been discharged upon recovery and 21 are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,937 imported cases, 4,861 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized.