COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local cases, 12 imported infections

  10:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0
Meanwhile, two confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
  10:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, five imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese, and the second patient, an American, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 1 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from the US.

The fourth patient is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 120 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August1 from Singapore.

The third and fourth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from Algeria via France.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 2 from Spain.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 3 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 126 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, two confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 4, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 158 have been discharged upon recovery and 19 are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,942 imported cases, 4,861 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
