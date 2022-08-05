Mayor Gong holds video talks with Saudi Aramco chief

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco, on August 4.

Gong introduced details about Shanghai's economic and social development as well as COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

"The development of Shanghai provides tremendous opportunities for world-renowned enterprises like Saudi Aramco to join the transformation of low-carbon green development as well as the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo," Gong said.

Shanghai will provide an efficient business environment for all kinds of enterprises to develop, he added.

Saudi Aramco has long been committed to expanding its business in China, and hopes to continuously increase investment and cooperation in Shanghai, and deepen cooperation in areas of common concern such as climate change, sustainable development and energy security, Nasser said.

Saudi Aramco is the largest energy and petrochemical enterprise in the world.





