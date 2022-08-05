News / Metro

Let's party! Cake, fruits and fun as panda Jia Jia turns 10

Jia Jia has lived at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park for nearly four years and she has a son named Kang Kang.
Ti Gong

Jia Jia loves her ice cake.

Ti Gong

The birthday cake

A birthday party was held for giant panda Jia Jia at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park on Friday with a special treat – a 150-kilogram iced birthday cake.

Jia Jia, who just turned 10, has lived at the park for nearly four years, and she enjoyed the party, according to animal keepers.

She loves playing with toys despite her age and she has a son named Kang Kang.

The cake was made of different fruits, and Jia Jia enjoyed the fruit banquet gracefully, the park operator said.

Ti Gong

Jia Jia enjoys her cake.

Ti Gong

Son Kang Kang

Ti Gong

The happy family

Ti Gong

Kang Kang loves his mom.

Ti Gong

Lovely Kang Kang

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
