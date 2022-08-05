Let's party! Cake, fruits and fun as panda Jia Jia turns 10

Jia Jia has lived at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park for nearly four years and she has a son named Kang Kang.

Ti Gong

A birthday party was held for giant panda Jia Jia at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park on Friday with a special treat – a 150-kilogram iced birthday cake.

Jia Jia, who just turned 10, has lived at the park for nearly four years, and she enjoyed the party, according to animal keepers.



She loves playing with toys despite her age and she has a son named Kang Kang.

The cake was made of different fruits, and Jia Jia enjoyed the fruit banquet gracefully, the park operator said.

