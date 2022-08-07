Food safety is on the menu in Yangtze River Delta

A food tracking information sharing mechanism covering 10 classifications of food products is being trialled in the Yangtze River Delta region.

A food tracking information sharing mechanism covering 10 classifications of food products is being trialled in the Yangtze River Delta region as cities in the area step up cooperation to eliminate food safety hazards.

Food products such as pork, soybean oil, rice and frozen chicken are involved, and the tracking coverage has reached 100 percent, according to a food safety cooperation plan released by food authorities in the region recently.

A regional standard on food information tracking will be drafted under the plan.

A cross-region grain safety guarantee mechanism will be established to enhance supervision, and a food safety information sharing mechanism targeting import and export food will be set up based on the plan.

Food regulators in the region will also conduct joint campaigns against irregularities of catering service providers and improve coordination over the supervision and management of online food businesses.

A joint review system on pre-cooked dishes will be worked out to strengthen food safety management in the area.

Joint crackdowns on agricultural products such as chives and cowpea will be conducted with cross-region substandard agricultural product handling mechanism enhanced according to the plan.

Joint food safety drills will be conducted for big events such as the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo.

Violators of food safety regulations will be exposed.

Food watchdogs in the region will also conduct joint actions on imported cold-chain food to curb COVID-19 pandemic spread.