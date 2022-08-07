News / Metro

Food safety is on the menu in Yangtze River Delta

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:59 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0
A food tracking information sharing mechanism covering 10 classifications of food products is being trialled in the Yangtze River Delta region.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:59 UTC+8, 2022-08-07       0

A food tracking information sharing mechanism covering 10 classifications of food products is being trialled in the Yangtze River Delta region as cities in the area step up cooperation to eliminate food safety hazards.

Food products such as pork, soybean oil, rice and frozen chicken are involved, and the tracking coverage has reached 100 percent, according to a food safety cooperation plan released by food authorities in the region recently.

A regional standard on food information tracking will be drafted under the plan.

A cross-region grain safety guarantee mechanism will be established to enhance supervision, and a food safety information sharing mechanism targeting import and export food will be set up based on the plan.

Food regulators in the region will also conduct joint campaigns against irregularities of catering service providers and improve coordination over the supervision and management of online food businesses.

A joint review system on pre-cooked dishes will be worked out to strengthen food safety management in the area.

Joint crackdowns on agricultural products such as chives and cowpea will be conducted with cross-region substandard agricultural product handling mechanism enhanced according to the plan.

Joint food safety drills will be conducted for big events such as the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo.

Violators of food safety regulations will be exposed.

Food watchdogs in the region will also conduct joint actions on imported cold-chain food to curb COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     