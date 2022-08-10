COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local cases, 44 imported infections

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 14 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no local confirmed or asymptomatic cases, 20 imported confirmed cases and 24 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Danish who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3 from Denmark.

The second to sixth patients are Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Japan on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a French native who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 5 from France.

The eighth patient, a Chinese, and the ninth patient, a Canadian, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6 from Canada on the same flight.

The 10th and 11th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7 from Russia on the same flight.

The 12th and 13th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7 from the United States on the same flight.

The 14th and 15th patients are Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 7 from Japan.

The 16th to 18th patients are Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8 from Canada on the same flight.

The 19th patient, a Chinese, and the 20th patient, a Singaporean, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8 from Singapore on the same flight.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 294 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 4 from Japan.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 5 from Cameroon.

The third and fourth cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada on the same flight.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Japan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from the United States.

The eighth to 10th cases, all Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 7 from the United States on the same flight.

The 11th to 20th cases, all Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Russia on the same flight.

The 21st to 23rd cases, all Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Canada on the same flight.

The 24th case is a Chinese arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 501 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 14 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 9, of all the 153 local confirmed cases, 171 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 650 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,982 imported cases, 4,900 have been discharged upon recovery and 82 are still hospitalized.