COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local confirmed case, 5 asymptomatic infections

Five tested positive during central quarantine while the rest were detected in regular PCR screening.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed case, five local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

2 local confirmed case

One patient tested positive during central quarantine while the other was detected during regular screening.

Both live in Minhang District.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The first three infections living in Xuhui District and the fourth in Minhang District tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one in Xuhui District was detected during routine PCR screening.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Canadian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 6 from Canada.

The second patient is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on July 31 from Russia.

The third patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from Singapore.

The fourth patient, a Canadian, and the fifth patient, a Chinese, arrived at the local airport on August 6 from Canada on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a French native who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from France.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Singapore.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 59 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 7 from Japan.

The second case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on August 1 from Canada.

The third case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Malaysia.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 8 from Singapore.

The fifth to seventh cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from Algeria via France.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from Spain.

The ninth case is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from the Netherlands.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 9 from Tonga via New Zealand.

The 11th and 12th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Germany on the same flight.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from the United States on the same flight.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 190 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 20 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 11, of all the 155 local confirmed cases, 176 have been discharged upon recovery and three are still hospitalized. A total of 655 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,004 imported cases, 4,917 have been discharged upon recovery and 87 are still hospitalized.