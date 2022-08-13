Mandatory weekly nucleic acid testing extended for another month

Free and mandatory weekly nucleic acid tests for Shanghai residents will be extended until the end of September as community infections are still being reported in the city.

Citizens will be subject to at least one nucleic acid test every week till September 30. Otherwise their health code will turn yellow, preventing them from taking public transport or entering any public areas.

The free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) service at the city's various regular testing sites will be extended for another month to September 30.

People with a yellow health code are only allowed to enter or leave their communities, go to PCR test sites or hospitals. They are also required to stay at home unless it is necessary to go out, reduce contact with others and avoid going to crowded public places.

They must take legal responsibility if they cause the spread of the coronavirus.

Their health code will return to green within 24 hours after they take a PCR test.

Local districts are required to provide PCR test services for patients confined to bed, seniors with difficulty in moving, the physically challenged, infants and other special groups.

The policy will be adjusted according to the pandemic situation.

Shanghai reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case and one community asymptomatic infection on Thursday after zero community cases for six consecutive days.

Gene sequencing has showed they were infected with the Omicron BA.2.2.1 sub-variant, which is different from the dominant sub-lineage in Sanya, south Hainan Province, or Shanghai's previously resurgence.

On Friday, the city reported one local confirmed case and three local asymptomatic infections, who had been under central quarantine.

It has designated seven high-risk areas and six medium-risk areas in Xuhui and Minhang.