News / Metro

Biomedical sector looks for growth from cutting-edge research

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-19       0
Investment index cites cell, gene therapy and brain science developments as the way forward while the medical apparatus sector beats expectations.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:58 UTC+8, 2022-08-19       0
Biomedical sector looks for growth from cutting-edge research
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Delegates attend the 24th Shanghai International Forum on Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry.

Investment in the biomedical industry has started to cool although it continues to be buoyed by fast-growing cutting-edge niche research in areas like cell and gene therapies, the latest industry index shows.

The trends were revealed in the "Insight Into the Future From 2022 Biomedical Hotspot Index" during the 24th Shanghai International Forum on Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry being held in Fengxian District.

The burgeoning biomedical industry became a magnet for new investment in China in 2020, mainly attributable to reforms in drug approvals and the widespread public focus on health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment craze fueled the industry in 2021. However, so far this year it has been a different story with investment heading downhill.

There are various reasons such as the lower prices of innovative drugs and downward trends in consumption due to sporadic COVID infections. But above all, investors have tended to be more rational. They still favor the biomedical sector but they are craving the niches in the market.

Biomedical sector looks for growth from cutting-edge research
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Latest advanced technologies are on display during the forum.

The index, hailed as a barometer of investment in the primary market of the biomedical sector, shows that cell and gene therapies, brain science and other cutting-edge research offer new investment opportunities in the near future.

It also stressed the performance of the medical apparatus and instruments sector, specifically in vitro diagnosis, medical robots, medical imaging and more.

Notably, the sector has been performing better than the industry's average level since 2020 and it quickly rebounded in June this year. Underlying its vitality is the unending innovation in domestic technology.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     