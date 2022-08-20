City's migratory birds are in fine feather

News / Metro

Nearly 520 species of birds have been recorded, with a number of natural habitats already established, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Saturday.
Nearly 520 species of birds have been recorded in the city, with a number of natural habitats already established, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Saturday.

Located at the estuary of the Yangtze River, Shanghai is an important stop on the migration route of birds from East Asia to Australia due to its coastal and inter-tidal zones.

The number of bird species Shanghai has recorded accounts for 35.7 percent of the nation's total, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Among them, 26 are national first-class protected species, and 91 national second-class protected species.

Six are International Union for Conservation of Nature listed critically endangered species.

Zheng Lin

Jiuduansha Wetland Nature Reserve

In recent years, nature reserves including the Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve, Jiuduansha Wetland Nature Reserve, as well as Nanhui Dongtan, Wusong River bird perch, and Jiading Pengmen Wetland in the city have become paradises for birds and other wild animals, the bureau said.

Covering 9.67 hectares, Wusong River bird habitat in Minhang District close to the Suzhou River ecological corridor in the south, features about 130 varieties of plants such as mulberry and canna. These have significantly improved the water environment and provided feed to birds.

So far, the habitat has recorded 55 species of birds such as the little grebe and little egret.

Bird observation activities, painting work solicitation from students, and fun online games related to birds will run from Saturday to August 27 to mark the 41st annual Shanghai Bird Protection Week.

Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the event, usually held in April, was delayed this year.

It aims to popularize knowledge related to birds among the public and raise awareness of bird protection.

Zhang Bin

Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve

