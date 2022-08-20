Scientists the stars of Shanghai festival

Seventeen "science stars" trod the red carpet on Saturday morning along the Huangpu River at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Shanghai Science Festival.

2 Photos | View Slide Show › Wu Yuren and David G. Evans walk the red carpet. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai high school students Hu Chenghao (left) and Sun Jiayao (right) walk the red carpet with Wu Jian, president of High School Affiliated to Fudan University. Ti Gong

They included renowned wetland ecologist Lu Jianjian, Renji Hospital President Xia Qiang, and science promotion advocates Wu Yuren and David G. Evans.

For Evans, it was the first time on any red carpet.

"A friend of mine who used to work in the Ministry of Science and Technology of China often recommended me the Shanghai Science Festival," the British chemistry professor told Shanghai Daily. "So I'm very pleased to be here."

Evans has lived and worked in China since 1996. As well as scientific study, he's also devoted to promoting science to the public, and became an Internet celebrity with millions of followers after he posted a series of videos performing chemistry experiments for fun.

He wants to inspire more Chinese youngsters to become scientists and introduce the idea of scientific thinking.



"Now we are all bombarded with information," he said. "So, we need this scientific way of thinking to actually dispel rumors."

As part of the festival, the Shanghai Science Communication Conference, the first of its kind in the country, aims to better promote science to the public.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo said technology advancement is encoded in Shanghai's DNA while scientific literacy in Shanghai tops the nation at 24.3 percent.

Big names like Nobel laureate Michael Levitt and renowned Chinese geologist Wang Pinxian also gave speeches.

Levitt, who appeared as a hologram, said this represents tech-driven new means of communication.

"For me too it is a very interesting time," he said. "I'm appearing as a hologram but in fact I am in Shanghai close to you. I'm quarantined and the video was actually made in our quarantine hotel. In any case this is an example of communication."

The festival will last to next Friday with more than 1,100 events on offer. Notably, major scientific infrastructure, labs and research institutes will enable visitors to experience the city's scientific achievements.