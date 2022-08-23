Police say no 'gun fight' in Shanghai after car navigation software claims

No "gun fight" has been reported from anywhere in the city, Shanghai police confirmed on Tuesday after some motorists said their car navigation software had warned them about it.

Some pictures of pop-up windows with such warning messages uploaded to the Internet showed that "gun fights" were happening in different parts of the city.

Industry experts told local media that this could be due to an error in the computer systems of the cars affected or an attack by hackers.