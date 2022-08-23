News / Metro

Innovation economy continues to expand in Pudong

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-23       0
Thirty-two major innovation projects with an investment of nearly 64 billion yuan have broken ground in the Pudong New Area.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-23       0
Innovation economy continues to expand in Pudong
Ti Gong

Second-phase construction of AIsland begins.

Thirty-two major innovation projects with investment of nearly 64 billion yuan (US$9.3 billion) broke ground on Tuesday in the Pudong New Area.

The projects cover the city's key industries such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine, integrated circuit and smart cars.

A highlight of the projects is the second phase of Artificial Intelligence Island, also known as AIsland, located in the city's innovation engine – Zhangjiang.

AIsland, with a floor area of 66,000 square meters – nearly the size of nine standard soccer fields – has grown into an AI highland since it opened in 2019.

Global industrial leaders like IBM, Microsoft and Alibaba have set up shops in AIsland to engage in big data, blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies. Meanwhile, many innovative application scenarios have taken shape here where robots can be seen patrolling around, delivering parcels and cleaning roads.

The second phase of AIsland's construction, with an investment of nearly 4.2 billion yuan, will consist of three research and development office towers, a library, commercial complex, entertainment venue and sports facilities. It is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Pudong's industrial development has quickly rebounded this summer. In the first seven months of 2022, Pudong has taken in nearly 33 billion yuan in industrial investment, up almost 20 percent over the same period last year, accounting for more than 46 percent of the city's total.

The Pudong government says it is confident it will meet its industrial investment goal of 71.5 billion yuan this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
IBM
Microsoft
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     