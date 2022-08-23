News / Metro

Rainbow relief from heat as showers bring cooler climes

Shanghai can expect relief from the extreme heat, since the summer began at the end of May, from Wednesday when the highs will drop to 33 degrees Celsius and lows to around 28.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A beautiful rainbow appears in the sky as the extreme heatwave fades following heavy rains on Tuesday, which is this year's chushu, the 14th solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Afternoon thunder showers cooled down Shanghai on Tuesday, which is this year's chushu, or End of Heat, the 14th solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, marking an end to the sustained days of searing temperatures in the city.

The city's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded the highest temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking the 49th high-temperature day with the mercury rising above 35 degrees – the second most in the last 149 years.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the burning sun on Tuesday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A pedestrian wears sun-block jacket on a scorching Tuesday.

Tuesday' convective weather triggered the lowest alert for lightning, and the second highest alerts for rainstorm as well as heatwave.

Shanghai can expect relief from the extreme heat, which has roasted the city since the summer began at the end of May, from Wednesday when the highs will drop to about 33 degrees and lows to around 28 degrees.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A van runs through puddles amid Tuesday's heavy rain.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A man walks in the heavy rain on Tuesday.

With a weak cold front from the north moving in, more rains are expected to hit the city between Thursday and Friday, making the weather more comfortable, with the mercury falling further to between 26 degrees and 31 degrees.

﻿
﻿
