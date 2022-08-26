A roadmap for a new generation of low-carbon fuel cell cars

The first fuel cell cars hit the roads. More will follow.

A grand launch of 100 fuel cell vehicles was held at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading District on August 4.

It marks the first commercial use of fuel cell vehicles in Shanghai.

The 100 fuel cell vehicles come from six companies, including Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co, REFIRE Group, Shanghai Shenli Technology Co and Aerospace Hydrogen Energy (Shanghai) Technology Co.

Shanghai leads the development of the country's hydrogen industry with more refueling stations and fuel cell electric vehicles coming in the next three years.

Around 1,500 fuel cell vehicles have been put into operation and 12 hydrogen refueling stations have been set up, and a hydrogen supply network has been established.

In August 2021, the central government announced the first batch of three urban demonstration clusters for fuel cell vehicle applications around Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong Province.

Shanghai, in partnership with Jiangsu's Suzhou, Nantong and Jiaxing, Shandong's Zibo, Inner Mongolia's Ordos and Ningxia's Ningdong energy and chemical industry base, will put 5,000 fuel cell vehicles into use and build 73 hydrogen refueling stations during the four-year trial.

Li Huacheng

The vehicles at the launch included passenger cars, buses, logistics vehicles and heavy trucks.

"It is a good opportunity for us to demonstrate the uses, features and advantages of the hydrogen powered electric vehicle," said Lu Bingbing, general manager of Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co. "We can find good application scenarios for a repeatable and scalable business model."

Jiading has issued an implementation plan for the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, proposing the total output of the whole industrial chain of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the district will exceed 100 billion yuan (US$15.6 billion) by 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of fuel cell vehicle company headquarters, high-tech enterprises and technology centers shall exceed 100.

At least 3,500 vehicles will be put on the roads, with at least 18 public hydrogen refueling stations. The retail price of hydrogen shall not exceed 35 yuan per kilogram.

"We have been promoting the concept of 'large-scale localization,' that is, to localize parts, charging piles, systems and equipment for research and development, testing and processing," Lu said.

"In this way, we can not only secure the supply chain at a reduced cost, but also lay a good foundation for the overall application of the vehicles in the future."