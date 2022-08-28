News / Metro

Tour brings 'oasis beyond the Great Wall' to Shanghai

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region brought its unique intangible cultural heritage, mouth-watering delicacies and images of its enchanting scenery to Shanghai over the weekend.
Ti Gong

A craftsman displays the skill of Helan stone seal carving.

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region brought its unique intangible cultural heritage, mouth-watering delicacies and images of its enchanting scenery to Shanghai over the weekend to promote its cultural gems and tourism appeal as part of Shanghai's shopping festival.

A variety of performances, intangible cultural heritage displays and cultural and tourism promotion activities were held at Skymall, a shopping mall in Minhang District, by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Craftsmen demonstrated Helan stone seal carving and paper-cut heritages, and visitors were invited to savor wine from Ningxia, and pose for photos with the region's scenery in the background.

The department announced in Shanghai that tourism coupons worth 1 million yuan (US$145,500) will be delivered to Shanghai residents online through the end of September. Lucky draws were also held at the event.

Star gazing and food-themed tourist routes were unveiled.

Ti Gong

An erhu, or Chinese fiddle, performance.

Hua Wenwen, a Shanghai resident, received a paper-cut work as a gift from Wang Xianling, an inheritor of Ningxia paper-cut intangible cultural heritage.

"Ningxia's paper-cut is magic," said Hua. "I am planning a trip to Ningxia to experience the charm of 'the oasis beyond the Great Wall'."

Shanghai resident Que Jiarong won a tourism package.

"I did not know much about Ningxia in the past and the event offers an opportunity to get close to its beautiful scenery and delicacies," said Que. "I will travel to Ningxia one day."

Ningxia is known for an array of tourist attractions such as Shapotou, whose name means high-rise dunes; Western Xia mausoleums; Shahu Lake; the Great Wall, vast Gobi desert and majestic Helan Mountain. Its grape wine and mutton are also famous.

Shanghai is the latest leg of Ningxia's "tourist caravan." The 10-city tour aims to revitalize its tourism industry.

Ti Gong

Paper-cut works and handicraft tourism souvenirs from Ningxia on display

Ti Gong

A craftsman displays the skill of Helan stone seal carving.

