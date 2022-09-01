News / Metro

Tycoon's luxury villa garden will open to public after 94 years

Neoclassical Laszlo Hudec-designed property in Jing'an District is former residence of Robert Ho Tung, one of Hong Kong's wealthiest businessmen.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The lush garden of the former residence of Robert Ho Tung in Jing'an District.

A garden that has been hidden behind walls on the city's doorstep for nearly a century will soon open to the public.

The 3,000-square-meter garden is the former residence of Robert Ho Tung (1862-1956), an influential Eurasian businessman who was one of Hong Kong's wealthiest men in his day.

The villa on the property at 457 Shaanxi Road N. in Jing'an District was built in 1928. It is a Neoclassical-style home designed by legendary architect Laszlo Hudec (1893-1958), who created more than 60 impressive buildings in Shanghai.

After the tycoon moved back to Hong Kong in 1949, Shanghai's housing authority took over the estate. Later, it became the office of Shanghai Cishu Publishing House. Hence, for the past 94 years, the building and its beautiful garden have been inaccessible to the public.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The former residence of Robert Ho Tung is shrouded in trees.

But circumstances have now changed, with the publisher about to leave and the new tenant agreeing to remove the surrounding walls. People will be invited to experience the garden's grandeur once the site is repurposed to include a creative park.

"I was born and still live nearby. But I never had the chance to step into the villa or visit the garden, though it's right on our doorstep," said a woman in her 70s, who would not disclose her name. "It's such a pity. But today I'm happy to hear that it will finally open to the public."

Zhang Xifei, director of Jing'an Landscaping and City Appearance Bureau, said the garden is scheduled to open to the public by the end of this year.

The bureau, the tenant, the design firm, local resident representatives and community officials are now discussing the facelift plan. Their opinions will be taken into consideration, Zhang said, indicating that some want benches while others push for a café, gallery or other cultural venues.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A cupid statue in the garden of the former residence of Robert Ho Tung.

Zhang said after the garden is renovated, responsibility for taking care of it would fall to local residents and the "forest chief," an incumbent official tasked with protecting its environment.

"We hope to involve local people to join us to create a beautiful environment," he said.

Shanghai is continuing to add more public open green spaces.

Earlier this year, Shanghai Exhibition Center, a city landmark, removed its fences after nearly seven decades, allowing people to enter its outdoor spaces.

Century-old Fuxing Park, the only well-preserved French-style garden in downtown Shanghai, is now undergoing a facelift. After that's done, its walls along Chongqing Road S. will be removed and it will open 24 hours a day to the public.

By the end of this year, Shanghai Sculpture Park's walls along Beijing Road W. will be removed so it can integrate with the local community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
