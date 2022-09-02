News / Metro

Harvest season arrives for district's first rice crop

People are now busy in the fields of the Shanghai Huimin specialized cooperative to reap Songjiang Early Scent No.1, one of the high-quality rice categories grown in the district.
Jiang Huihui / Ti Gong

Harvesting this year's first rice crop in Songjiang District on Friday.

It's harvest time in Songjiang District for Shanghai's first rice crop of the year, according to district agricultural authorities.

Early on Friday morning, peole were busy in the fields of the Shanghai Huimin specialized cooperative to reap Songjiang Early Scent No.1, one of the high-quality rice categories grown in the district.

After harvesting, this year's first batch of rice is sent to a local rice-processing plant as quickly as possible and should arrive on residents' tables in the next two or three days.

Songjiang rice is renowned in both Shanghai and China as a whole and has been selected among the National Products of Geographical Indication – the product is approved by National Intellectual Property Administration.

A products selected among the National Products of Geographical Indication means it has developed into large industrial scale with significant social and economic benefits, sound system, standardized management, and high reputation, which plays a role in demonstrating, leading and promoting some geographical indications in China.

Among all the Songjiang rice types, Songjiang Scent Rice No. 1018 is the most well known and has won many awards.

In 2022, the planting area of high-quality rice in Songjiang reached 82,000 mu, accounting for 54 percent of the total rice-cultivated area. Songjiang Early Scent No.1 is grown on 10,100 mu of land and Songjiang Scent Rice No. 1018 on 71,900 mu.

The district cultivates high-quality rice due to its fertile soil and good ventilation capabilities. In addition, Songjiang is located in the national secondary water resources protection area – the source of the Huangpu River.

In 2021, the 10 licensed cooperatives in the district have benefited a total of 480 family farms with a rice-cultivating area of 59,000 mu that yielded 20,000 tons of rice and sales exceeding 200 million yuan (US$ 28.96 million).

