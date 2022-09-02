News / Metro

AI-backed 'super city' mooted for innovation heartland Zhangjiang

The futuristic concept for new applications in transportation, healthcare and finance was unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A metaverse tour around Zhangjiang Science Hall

Shanghai's innovation engine of Zhangjiang High-Tech Park has envisioned an AI-backed futuristic area, it was revealed at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) being held in Shanghai.

The "Super City" concept covers nearly 4.1 square kilometers in the middle of Zhangjiang, in the Pudong New Area, where various AI-driven scenarios such as future iterations of transportation, healthcare and finance will become everyday life.

Specifically, the area will include AIsland, Zhangjiang Science Hall and Zhangjiang Science City, said Yuan Tao, president of Zhangjiang Group which initiated the concept.

Notably, AIsland, short for Artificial Intelligence Island, is now undergoing second-phase construction. Once completed in 2026, it will become an innovation neighborhood consisting of R&D labs, library, commercial complex, entertainment venue and sports facilities.

"The zone will have art galleries, five-star hotels, universities, industrial parks and more facilities in the future to turn it to a 'super city'," Yuan said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man poses for photos to make his own metaverse avatar.

A parallel session of WAIC being held at Zhangjiang Science Hall has various latest technologies on display and offers immersive metaverse experiences.

Visitors can do a metaverse tour around the hall, rely on AI technology to draw their ideal spouse and even create their own virtual avatars, their digital representative in the metaverse.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

AI technology on display can help you paint your ideal spouse.

Also, the hall has 224 chairs printed by the world's first metaverse 3D printing machine – about the size of two normal nucleic acid testing sites – which allows online design stored on a blockchain.

The chairs are made of recycled abandoned sneakers. It takes about four to five hours to print a chair which can be used for up to 30 years, according to the printer's manufacturer, Fab-Union.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Check out how the world's first metaverse 3D printing machine works.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong
