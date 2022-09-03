News / Metro

Authorities on alert as typhoon approaches

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau sounded a blue typhoon alert at 6pm on Saturday, warning that this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, will reach the China eastern sea tonight.
Shanghai Meteorological Bureau / Ti Gong

The predicted path of this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, over the next 96 hours

Blue is the lowest level in the four-color weather warning system.

More showers with lightning along with force-increasing wind are predicted to continue hitting the city over the next two days.

The city was hit by showers and winds on Saturday, with the mercury ranging between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Ti Gong

A firefighter checks a life ring.

Hinnamnor, classified as super typhoon when it first formed, has been downgraded to violent typhoon.

However, it is likely to develop into a super typhoon again on Monday, when it gradually approaches the coast of northeastern Zhejiang Province, forecasters said.

Its eye was 873 kilometers southeast of Shanghai at 5pm on Saturday, with wind power around its center up to 162 kilometers per hour.

Shanghai flood prevention authorities also issued a lowest alert to remind local relevant departments to be fully prepared.

In suburban Jinshan District, which is close to the sea, firefighters have prepared a variety of life-saving equipment, such as life jackets, life rings and vehicles. They also carried out lifesaving drills.

Ti Gong

Firefighters in Jinshan District are prepared.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Jinshan
Special Reports
