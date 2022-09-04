COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local patient, 15 imported infections

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed patient, nine imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed patient, nine imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 30 from Argentina via Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.



The third and fourth patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 23 from China's Hong Kong.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Denmark.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the United States.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the US.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from Canada.



All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 151 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first to third cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 31 from Canada.



The fourth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 1 from the US.

The sixth case is a Brazilian who arrived at the local airport on September 2 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 148 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 3, of all the 166 local confirmed cases, 184 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 717 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,171 imported cases, 5,095 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized.