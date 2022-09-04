News / Metro

Pudong leads with innovation and application of AI

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-09-04       0
More than 20 artificial intelligence projects with a total investment exceeding 5 billion yuan have been signed in Pudong.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-09-04       0
Pudong leads with innovation and application of AI
Ti Gong

The Pudong ceremony

More than 20 artificial intelligence projects with a total investment exceeding 5 billion yuan (US$725 million) have been signed in Pudong.

They cover areas such as biomedicine, IoT (Internet of Things), smart chips, smart applications and robots. Specifically, they include vascular interventional surgery robot, digital entertainment experiences in metaverse-themed park and intelligent vehicle infrastructure cooperative systems.

Notably, domestic AI firm DP Technology plans to build a globally-influential innovative drug industrialization base in its Shanghai R&D center.

It will focus on AI technologies to discover new drugs faster and more efficiently, said Fan Mengqi, vice president of the pharmaceutical business group of DP Technology.

"In early drug R&D, AI can help screen 1,000 to 2,000 molecules and identify promising compounds in just one to two days, while traditional ways cost about one year," Fan said.

In 2019, Pudong was appointed as the country's first pilot zone for the innovation and application of AI. Over three years, breakthroughs in chips, robots, self-driving vehicles and more have emerged.

"Next we will focus on metaverse and intelligent terminal," said Xia Yuzhong, deputy director of Pudong Science Technology and Economy Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     