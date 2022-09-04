News / Metro

Typhoon alert upgrade as wind and rain grows stronger

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  20:09 UTC+8, 2022-09-04       0
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau upgraded its typhoon alert to yellow, the second lowest level, at 6pm on Sunday.
4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Pedestrians walk with umbrellas on the Bund, Shanghai's landmark, on Sunday, with this year's 11th typhoon approaching.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A man runs on a typhoon day.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • People enjoy the view of the Lujiazui area on the Bund with their umbrellas.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE


  • Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It warned wind and rain will continue to increase from Sunday night to Monday as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches.

The local flood prevention office also upgraded the emergency response to the third level, the second lowest, to alert relevant departments.

Hinnamnor was upgraded to a super typhoon again on Sunday morning.

Its eye was 500 kilometers southeast of Shanghai at 5pm on Sunday, with wind power around its center up to 187.2 kilometers per hour.

It is moving to north at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, and will pass the sea area of neighboring Zhejiang Province from tonight to tomorrow morning, then continue to move north.

The mercury over the next two days will fluctuate between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The bureau reminded local residents to stay alert and fully prepare for the typhoon season, especially during Monday commuting time.

Typhoon observation and research teams has been dispatched by the Asia-Pacific Typhoon Collaborative Research Center to the typhoon approach region, such as Ruian in Zhejiang Province, and Jinshan District, Lingang area as well as Yangshan Port in Shanghai.

Those teams will carry out high-precision typhoon data measurements, according to the center.

The center, established last December, focuses on forecasting, scientific observation and testing of typhoons.

It is the first time that the center has initiated such an observation act, according to the bureau.

As the typhoon moves away from Tuesday, sunny days are expected return to the city, with highs around 29 to 30 degrees and lows around 24.

Ti Gong

A mobile typhoon monitor vehicle.

﻿
