News / Metro

Traffic safety education can be lovely and funny in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
Featuring two deer icons, Zozo and Nana, and immersive activities on traffic safety, a theme event was launched at the ancient Zhujiajiao watertown in suburban Qingpu District.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-09-08       0
Traffic safety education can be lovely and funny in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Shanghai's traffic safety ambassadors, Zozo and Nana, take part in a special event on traffic safety promotion at Zhujiajiao watertown in suburban Qingpu District on Thursday.

Featuring two lovely local deer icons, Zozo and Nana, and immersive activities on traffic safety, a theme event was launched at the ancient Zhujiajiao watertown in suburban Qingpu District on Thursday.

The two deer icons are Shanghai's traffic safety ambassadors and have appeared in many traffic safety education cartoons.

During the event, which will run through next Monday, including the three-day Mid-autumn Festival holiday, both residents and visitors can learn about traffic safety by reading cartoons and taking part in the six on-site activities on a 50-meter-wide special zone, while strolling in the beautiful watertown.

For example, people can experience the feeling of drunk driving by wearing a pair of special glasses. After wearing the glasses, it is hard for most people to cross the lined-up traffic cones.

In July, there were a total of 1,267 cases of drunk driving violations in the city, police said.

Local traffic police aim to raise public awareness about traffic safety through this event, which is open to all for free.

Traffic safety education can be lovely and funny in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The cartoon displayed at the event to raise public awareness about wearing seat belts when in a moving car, especially for rear-seat passengers.

Traffic safety education can be lovely and funny in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man wears a pair of special glasses to experience drunk driving.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     