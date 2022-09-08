Traffic safety education can be lovely and funny in Shanghai

Featuring two deer icons, Zozo and Nana, and immersive activities on traffic safety, a theme event was launched at the ancient Zhujiajiao watertown in suburban Qingpu District.

Ti Gong

Featuring two lovely local deer icons, Zozo and Nana, and immersive activities on traffic safety, a theme event was launched at the ancient Zhujiajiao watertown in suburban Qingpu District on Thursday.

The two deer icons are Shanghai's traffic safety ambassadors and have appeared in many traffic safety education cartoons.

During the event, which will run through next Monday, including the three-day Mid-autumn Festival holiday, both residents and visitors can learn about traffic safety by reading cartoons and taking part in the six on-site activities on a 50-meter-wide special zone, while strolling in the beautiful watertown.

For example, people can experience the feeling of drunk driving by wearing a pair of special glasses. After wearing the glasses, it is hard for most people to cross the lined-up traffic cones.

In July, there were a total of 1,267 cases of drunk driving violations in the city, police said.

Local traffic police aim to raise public awareness about traffic safety through this event, which is open to all for free.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE