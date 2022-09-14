News / Metro

Muifa predicted to make second landfall on Thursday

This year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, may make its second landfall on the coastal area between Jinshan District in Shanghai and Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, on Thursday.
SSI ļʱ
Imaginechina

People take in the view of Lujiazui on the Bund as this year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, approaches.



This year's 12th typhoon, Muifa, may make its second landfall on the coastal area between Jinshan District in Shanghai and Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, on Thursday, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau announced on Wednesday.

The bureau upgraded the typhoon alert to yellow – the second lowest in its four-color weather warning system – at 7am this morning as Muifa moves closer.

The bureau predicts it will make the first landfall this evening through the coastal area of Xiangshan in Zhejiang. It is then expected to pass through Hangzhou Bay early Thursday and may land again between Jinshan, Shanghai and Pinghu.

Muifa's eye was 365 kilometers southeast of Shanghai at 8am on Wednesday, with wind power around its center up to 151 kilometers per hour, according to the bureau.

It will move northwest at a speed of about 20 to 25 kilometers per hour and bring more downpours and strong winds to the city.

The local flood prevention office also upgraded the emergency response to level three, the second lowest in its four-tier system, warning local relevant departments to stay alert.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, 50 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast, some areas may exceed 100-150 mm and maximum hourly precipitation could top 40-60 mm, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
