News / Metro

Gang of counterfeiters selling fake luxury purses busted by police

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
12 held after police started investigating Minhang residents' reports that the quality of famous brand handbags they bought online wasn't good enough.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Gang of counterfeiters selling fake luxury purses busted by police
Ti Gong

A haul of fake luxury brand purses that was seized by Shanghai Minhang District police officers.

Twelve people have been detained by Shanghai police for allegedly producing and selling fake luxury purses bearing brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, police said Friday.

Police in Minhang District started their investigations in July after some local residents reported that the quality of leather handbags they bought from an online platform was not good enough.

The questionable quality bags were sold from 50 yuan (US$7) to 200 yuan, each through an online e-commerce platform, including fake boxes and fake receipts, police said.

After investigation, police officers cracked down on a production site making the counterfeit products and three other sales sites outside Shanghai.

More than 1,000 bags, valued at over 6 million yuan, were seized by police.

Gang of counterfeiters selling fake luxury purses busted by police
Ti Gong

Fake packaging developed for the sale of counterfeit luxury products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
Louis Vuitton
Chanel
Gucci
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     