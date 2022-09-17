News / Metro

Residents know the drill with city defense exercise

A citywide air defense drill was carried out at noon on Saturday, National Defense Education Day.
To educate the public about air defense sirens and how to protect themselves in air raids and significant natural disasters, a citywide drill was carried out at noon on Saturday, National Defense Education Day.

More than 2.32 million residents from 221 sub-districts and industrial parks, 3,799 communities and 1,653 schools participated in the drill. The number of people reached new record highs, the Shanghai Civil Defense Office said.

Ti Gong

During the air defense drill, people run to a shelter in Jing'an District.

Ti Gong

People are guided by a broadcast in Mandarin, Shanghainese and English to the shelter, covering their mouths and noses with towels and masks to avoid smoke and gas.

Ti Gong

People stay in the shelter which has six areas for living, rest, medical aid, psychological counseling, epidemic prevention and observation, and material reserves.

Between 11:35am and 11:58am, the air defense sirens filled the air across the city, except in the area of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

People can also see the mobile simulation on the H5 platform on Wechat (https://h5.siguilew.com/h5/shmf/index.php) to experience the evacuation and learn how to find shelters and collect emergency supplies.

The civil defense map on the suishenban e-governance platform marked one year of operation on Saturday. Nearly 500,000 people have used the map to find the civil defense projects, civil defense education places and emergency shelters, the office said.

Ti Gong

Fire crew carry out drills to isolate and dilute toxic gases and smoke.

Ti Gong

Workers from the Jing'an District's civil defense office perform a trial rescue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
