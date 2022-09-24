Triathlon Corporate Challenge still popular albeit pandemic

The 2022 OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge attracted entrants from nearly 30 enterprises, including expatriates.

The 2022 OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge, held at SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center in the Pudong New Area on Friday, attracted entrants from 31 enterprises, including expatriates.

The challengers competed in team relay. Each team, which consists of six members, had to cover a total of 51.5 kilometers in swimming (1.5km), cycling (40km) and running (10km).

Each team was required to complete each of the three events within an hour and a half, testing the participants' stamina and the teams' strategy.

Ti Gong

The triathlon challenge staged its inaugural edition last year. The event is the Oriental Sports Center's latest exploration in the development of self-produced sports IP and competitions.

Due to safety concerns, there were no spectators, instead it was broadcast online.

The Oriental Sports Center's managing company Jiushi Group announced that Shanghai's first triathlon training base will be set up at the venue.