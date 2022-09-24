News / Metro

Triathlon Corporate Challenge still popular albeit pandemic

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:27 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
The 2022 OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge attracted entrants from nearly 30 enterprises, including expatriates.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  12:27 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0

The 2022 OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge, held at SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center in the Pudong New Area on Friday, attracted entrants from 31 enterprises, including expatriates.

The challengers competed in team relay. Each team, which consists of six members, had to cover a total of 51.5 kilometers in swimming (1.5km), cycling (40km) and running (10km).

Each team was required to complete each of the three events within an hour and a half, testing the participants' stamina and the teams' strategy.

Triathlon Corporate Challenge still popular albeit pandemic
Ti Gong

The 2022 OSC Triathlon Corporate Challenge was held at the Oriental Sports Center.

The triathlon challenge staged its inaugural edition last year. The event is the Oriental Sports Center's latest exploration in the development of self-produced sports IP and competitions.

Due to safety concerns, there were no spectators, instead it was broadcast online.

The Oriental Sports Center's managing company Jiushi Group announced that Shanghai's first triathlon training base will be set up at the venue.

Triathlon Corporate Challenge still popular albeit pandemic
Ti Gong

Each team had to cover a total of 51.5 kilometers in the three events of swimming, cycling and running.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     