Pudong car sales promotion now in top gear

A three-month car sales promotion campaign has begun in the Pudong New Area aimed at further boosting consumption.
Ti Gong

A pop-up car exhibition at the Oriental Pearl Tower.

A three-month car sales promotion campaign has begun in the Pudong New Area aimed at further boosting consumption.

Nearly 20 car brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are on display at the outdoor square of the Oriental Pearl Tower this weekend.

This includes a Tesla GIGA pop-up exhibition showcasing the factory's advanced technologies.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy likes the back seat of a luxury vehicle.

Statistics show that in the first eight months of this year car sales in Pudong accounted for more the 15 percent of the new area's total retail sales, up 4 percentage points on the city's average level.

Since June, car sales have been increasing. Between June and August, Pudong had 18.8 billion yuan (US$2.6 billion) in car sales, up 21 percent on the same period last year.

From now to December, Pudong will organize nearly 100 car dealers to organize various promotion events.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A live-streaming event

