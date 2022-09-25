Pudong car sales promotion now in top gear

A three-month car sales promotion campaign has begun in the Pudong New Area aimed at further boosting consumption.

Ti Gong

Nearly 20 car brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are on display at the outdoor square of the Oriental Pearl Tower this weekend.

This includes a Tesla GIGA pop-up exhibition showcasing the factory's advanced technologies.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Statistics show that in the first eight months of this year car sales in Pudong accounted for more the 15 percent of the new area's total retail sales, up 4 percentage points on the city's average level.

Since June, car sales have been increasing. Between June and August, Pudong had 18.8 billion yuan (US$2.6 billion) in car sales, up 21 percent on the same period last year.

From now to December, Pudong will organize nearly 100 car dealers to organize various promotion events.