Shanghai: a cozy place which Peng calls home

In this episode, Peng Miaomiao, a sanitation worker who settled in Shanghai in 2008 shares her feelings after moving into the Home for Sanitation Workers in Xuhui District.

Shanghai has stepped up the construction of government-subsidized rental housing during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period to provide 200,000 dormitory beds, an average of 40,000 beds per year.

