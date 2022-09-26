News / Metro

Shanghai Party Secretary Li holds video conference with Corning chief

  16:03 UTC+8, 2022-09-26
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Wendell Weeks, chairman and CEO of US technology company Corning, on September 24.
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang in a video conference with Wendell Weeks, chairman and CEO of US technology company Corning, on September 24.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Wendell Weeks, chairman and CEO of US technology company Corning, on September 24.

Li introduced details about the city's social and economic development. "We welcome Corning to place more bases of research and development, and manufacturing in Shanghai, and make more breakthroughs in the areas of new energy vehicles, smart wearable devices and biomedicine," he said.

Shanghai will unswervingly expand its opening up and provide a world-class business environment for Chinese and foreign enterprises to develop in the city, Li added.

Wendell Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning, in the video conference with Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang on September 24

"The global headquarters of Display Group of Corning is located in Shanghai, showing our great commitment to the Chinese market and our optimism about the city of Shanghai," Weeks replied.

"We will further strengthen close cooperation with Shanghai, continue to increase investment in the city, continue to expand new areas of cooperation and work together to create a better future."

City leader Zhuge Yujie also joined the video conference.

﻿
