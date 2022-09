There will be no light and shadow show along the Huangpu River during the upcoming seven-day National Day holiday.

There will be no light and shadow show along the Huangpu River during the upcoming seven-day National Day holiday to reduce gatherings, Shanghai's greenery and public sanitation authorities said on Monday.

Landscape lights across the city will be switched on between 6pm and 11pm from September 30 to October 7 based on holiday mode, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.