A giant harbor: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 5

Shanghai has always been opening its door to the world.

"Shanghai is a giant harbor," Lars Anke, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG's chief representative for Asia Pacific, said.

"My company sent me to Shanghai certainly because the Chinese market is becoming more and more important and offers many opportunities to our industry."

Anke had attended all four fairs of CIIE. When he was the chief representative of Hamburg Liaison Office in Shanghai, he also participated in Expo Shanghai 2010, witnessing the construction of Hamburg House.