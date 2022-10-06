Shanghai, a futuristic city: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 14
14:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-06 0
This episode features TMiRob, a high-tech startup in Zhangjiang, a hub for science and technological innovations in Pudong New Area.
14:13 UTC+8, 2022-10-06 0
This episode features TMiRob, a high-tech startup in Zhangjiang, a hub for science and technological innovations in Pudong New Area. TMiRob develops medical robots that can improve efficiency, avoid human contact and thus reduce cross-infection in hospitals.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports