News / Metro

Tourism festival spurs consumption in Shanghai

Xinhua
  16:26 UTC+8, 2022-10-07       0
Cultural and tourism consumption boomed during the three-week Shanghai Tourism Festival, with the city's tourist attractions recording 10.67 million visits.
Xinhua
  16:26 UTC+8, 2022-10-07       0

Cultural and tourism consumption boomed during the three-week Shanghai Tourism Festival, with the city's tourist attractions recording 10.67 million visits, said the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

During the tourism festival from September 17 to October 6, the occupancy rate of hotels in Shanghai reached 54 percent, 7 percentage points higher from the previous month.

The total amount of consumer transactions on cultural and tourism-related products and services in Shanghai exceeded 74.3 billion yuan (about US$10.5 billion), according to the Shanghai branch of card payment giant China UnionPay.

Reservations on tours to Shanghai's suburban areas increased 200 percent year on year during the National Day holiday, featuring camping and other multiple choices for urbanites.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
National Day holiday
Shanghai Tourism Festival
UnionPay
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     