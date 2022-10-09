Common prosperity in Shanghai: 'In Scholars' Own Words' season 1 episode 2
In this episode, Quan Heng, Secretary of Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences CPC Committee, introduces how Shanghai can gradually achieve common prosperity in high-quality development.
In this episode, Quan Heng, Secretary of Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences CPC Committee, introduces how Shanghai can gradually achieve common prosperity in high-quality development.
