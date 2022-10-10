Shanghai upgrades traffic systems for the coming CIIE

With the 5th China International Import Expo on the way, Shanghai's buses, roads, taxis and metro lines have all been upgraded, as the city gears up for the coming expo.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's transportation system is gearing up for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the local authorities said on Monday.

Enough parking places will be secured for the CIIE, which will run from November 5 to 10.

Apart from the previously allocated spots, some 20 temporary parking lots will be available around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) at the time, offering about 900 places for large vehicles and 1,000 places for cars.

Metro stations near the NECC, such as Xujingdong Station on Line 2, Hongqiao Railway Station on Line 10 and 2, and Zhuguang Road Station on Line 17, have optimized their venue code and sign with bilingual versions.

Also, a new bus line, No. 121 connecting a number of districts, like Changning, Minhang, Qingpu, Jiading and Putuo, and Metro Line 2 and 13, as well as over 20 hotels, will be in service for the CIIE.

Shuttle bus services to Metro stations will be available at the off-time during the CIIE session.

About 70 percent of the roads related to the CIIE have already finished renovations and the 40 road-related projects will be finished by the end of them month.

The city's taxi drivers also fully prepared for the CIIE. Some 2,500 electric taxis will be on-call during the time.