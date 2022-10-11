Explore the East Bund with a walking tour

The 60-minute walking tour connects 30 landmarks along Pudong's Huangpu waterfront, each of them with a story to tell.

Where can you find the best of the East Bund? A 60-minute walking route connecting 30 landmarks along Pudong's Huangpu waterfront, each with a story to tell, is now available.

The MIFA 1862 building, the Taitong Ferry Station, the Metropolitan Yacht Club, the East Bund Pavilion and Shanghai Tower are among them. Visitors will be guided by volunteers.

Appointments must be made through chenweiqian@ofp.sh.cn. However, the service is currently only available in Chinese, and it is fully booked for the next two months.

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE