Explore the East Bund with a walking tour

Where can you find the best of the East Bund? A 60-minute walking route connecting 30 landmarks along Pudong's Huangpu waterfront, each with a story to tell, is now available.
The MIFA 1862 building, the Taitong Ferry Station, the Metropolitan Yacht Club, the East Bund Pavilion and Shanghai Tower are among them. Visitors will be guided by volunteers.
Appointments must be made through chenweiqian@ofp.sh.cn. However, the service is currently only available in Chinese, and it is fully booked for the next two months.
Ti Gong
Part of the walking route
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A man jogs along the Pudong waterfront area.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A man rides a bike on a bridge that is similar in style to Shanghai's iconic century-old Waibaidu Bridge.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
MIFA 1862 and its surrounding buildings
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A bird's-eye view of the Metropolitan Yacht Club
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Cycling and jogging paths
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
People enjoy a stroll in a blooming sea of pink grass.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A sculpture of an anchor overlooking the Huangpu River
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Wangjiangyi waterfront service center
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Products that were on display at the China International Import Expo are exhibited at Wangjiangyi.
