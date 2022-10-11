﻿
Explore the East Bund with a walking tour

The 60-minute walking tour connects 30 landmarks along Pudong's Huangpu waterfront, each of them with a story to tell.
Edited by Li Qian.

Where can you find the best of the East Bund? A 60-minute walking route connecting 30 landmarks along Pudong's Huangpu waterfront, each with a story to tell, is now available.

The MIFA 1862 building, the Taitong Ferry Station, the Metropolitan Yacht Club, the East Bund Pavilion and Shanghai Tower are among them. Visitors will be guided by volunteers.

Appointments must be made through chenweiqian@ofp.sh.cn. However, the service is currently only available in Chinese, and it is fully booked for the next two months.

Ti Gong

Part of the walking route

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man jogs along the Pudong waterfront area.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man rides a bike on a bridge that is similar in style to Shanghai's iconic century-old Waibaidu Bridge.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

MIFA 1862 and its surrounding buildings

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bird's-eye view of the Metropolitan Yacht Club

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cycling and jogging paths

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People enjoy a stroll in a blooming sea of ​​pink grass.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A sculpture of an anchor overlooking the Huangpu River

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Wangjiangyi waterfront service center

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Products that were on display at the China International Import Expo are exhibited at Wangjiangyi.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Top ﻿
     